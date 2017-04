[HONG KONG] Shanghai stocks opened lower Monday after regulators over the weekend called for controls on speculative trading and as the market awaited the release of GDP figures.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.50 per cent, or 16.12 points, to 3,229.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, declined 0.53 per cent, or 10.50 points, to 1,976.15.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

AFP