Singapore shares begin afternoon trading on positive ground; STI up 0.2% on the day

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,547.07, up 0.2 per cent, or 6.88 points, on the day as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 169 to 149, or about eight down for every seven up, with 788.2 million shares worth S$589.7 million in total traded.

The most actively traded counter was JEP, which fell 0.5 Singapore cent to 7.9 Singapore cents with 52.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech and Genting Singapore.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up 0.97 per cent or 28 Singapore cents at S$29.02 apiece; and Singtel, up 0.59 per cent or two Singapore cents at S$3.41.