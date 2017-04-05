Singapore shares close 0.1% down on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 2.51 points to 3,176.55.

The blue-chip index slipped after North Korea fired a missile into the sea one day before a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US president Donald Trump this week at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

About 3.13 billion shares worth S$1.21 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.39 per share.

The most active counter was commodities trader Noble Group, which fell S$0.004 to S$0.189 with 90.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Loyz Energy and IEV.

Gainers outnumbered losers 271 to 197, or about seven up for every five down.