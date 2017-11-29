You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.1% down on Wednesday

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 5:35 PM
haoxiang@sph.com.sg@HaoxiangCaiBT

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 3.36 points to 3,438.99.

About 1.79 billion shares worth S$1.04 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.58 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which rose S$0.004 to S$0.072 with 77.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Nico Steel and Rowsley.

Losers outnumbered gainers 228 to 185, or about five down for every four up.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

Nov 29, 2017
Technology

SGInnovate to invest in 20 startups, engage 15,000 participants under new deep tech strategy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening