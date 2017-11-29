Singapore shares close 0.1% down on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.1 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 3.36 points to 3,438.99.

About 1.79 billion shares worth S$1.04 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.58 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which rose S$0.004 to S$0.072 with 77.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Nico Steel and Rowsley.

Losers outnumbered gainers 228 to 185, or about five down for every four up.