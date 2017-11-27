Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 5.79 points to 3,436.36.

About 1.67 billion shares worth S$862.3 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.52 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which rose S$0.002 to S$0.068 with 61.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Cosco Shipping and Rowsley.

Losers outnumbered gainers 262 to 162, or about eight down for every five up.