Singapore shares close 0.2% down on Thursday

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 5:28 PM
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 5.45 points to 3,433.54.

About 2.87 billion shares worth S$2.69 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.94 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which rose S$0.012 to S$0.084 with 191.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Midas and Rowsley.

Losers outnumbered gainers 287 to 175, or about five down for every three up.

