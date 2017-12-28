Singapore shares close 0.2 per cent up on Thursday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 7.43 points to 3,399.10.
About 1.16 billion shares worth S$664.4 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.57 per share.
The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.128 with 136.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech and CWX Global.
Gainers outnumbered losers 265 to 136, or about two up for every one down.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo