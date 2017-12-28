Singapore shares close 0.2 per cent up on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index rising 7.43 points to 3,399.10.

About 1.16 billion shares worth S$664.4 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.57 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.128 with 136.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech and CWX Global.

Gainers outnumbered losers 265 to 136, or about two up for every one down.