SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.2 per cent higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 5.99 points to 3,442.35.

About 2.01 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.60 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech. Other actives included QT Vascular and Sino Cloud.

Losers outnumbered gainers 263 to 169, or about three down for every two up.