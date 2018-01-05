Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.3 per cent lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index losing 11.71 points to 3,489.45.

About 1.97 billion shares worth S$1.13 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.57 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Midas, which rose S$0.009 to S$0.166 with 198.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech and Rowsley.

Gainers outnumbered losers 217 to 192, or about nine up for every eight down.