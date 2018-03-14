Singapore shares close 0.4% down

SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed lower with the key Straits Times Index snapping four straight days of gains to finish 14.3 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 3,539.41 on Wednesday.

Heightened political tension in the US following another high-profile exit that had led to sharp losses in US stocks overnight and persistent fear of trade war also weighed on other major regional bourses.

Some 1.9 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion were done on the local bourse versus Tuesday's 1.5 billion shares worth S$1.3 billion. Losers outpaced gainers with 231 counters down and 182 counters up.