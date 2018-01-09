Singapore shares close 0.4% higher

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse closed higher by 12.47 points or 0.4 per cent to finish at 3,524.65 on Tuesday.
Some 1.8 billion shares worth S$1.2 billion were done, versus Monday's 1.9 billion shares worth S$944 million. Gainers slightly outpaced losers with 237 counters up and 210 counters down.
