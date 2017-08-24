Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Thursday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) advancing 12.11 points to 3,272.16.
About 2.19 billion shares worth S$1.04 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.48 per share.
The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which fell S$0.005 to S$0.116 with 361.8 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Blumont and Swee Hong.
The field was evenly matched, with as many gainers as losers at 218 each.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal