Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Wednesday
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 12.54 points to 2,898.3.
The blue-chip index was boosted after a recovery in oil prices and post-Christmas holiday cheer on Wall Street.
About 1.19 billion shares worth S$542.4 million in total changed hands, which works out to an average unit price of S$0.46 per share.
The most actively traded counter was Noble Group, which rose S$0.007 to S$0.169 with 121.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezra Holdings and Equation Summit.
Gainers outnumbered losers 258 to 149, or about seven up for every four down.