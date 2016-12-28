You are here

Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Wednesday

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 18:01
PHOTO: REUTERS

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 12.54 points to 2,898.3.

The blue-chip index was boosted after a recovery in oil prices and post-Christmas holiday cheer on Wall Street.

About 1.19 billion shares worth S$542.4 million in total changed hands, which works out to an average unit price of S$0.46 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Noble Group, which rose S$0.007 to S$0.169 with 121.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Ezra Holdings and Equation Summit.

Gainers outnumbered losers 258 to 149, or about seven up for every four down.

