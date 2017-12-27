Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Wednesday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 13.51 points to 3,391.67.
About 1.25 billion shares worth S$616.6 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.49 per share.
The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which rose S$0.002 to S$0.127 with 88.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Jiutian Chemical and Metech Intl.
Gainers outnumbered losers 244 to 134, or about nine up for every five down.
