Singapore shares close 0.4 per cent up on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks ended 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index gaining 13.51 points to 3,391.67.

About 1.25 billion shares worth S$616.6 million changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.49 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which rose S$0.002 to S$0.127 with 88.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Jiutian Chemical and Metech Intl.

Gainers outnumbered losers 244 to 134, or about nine up for every five down.