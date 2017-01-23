You are here
Singapore shares close 0.5 per cent up on Monday
SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.5 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 14.4 points to 3,025.48.
The blue-chip index was boosted after a higher close on Wall Street last Friday, the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States.
About 2.12 billion shares worth S$973.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.46 per share.
The most actively traded counter was HLH Group, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.009 with 156.8 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Equation Summit and AA Group. The field was roughly evenly matched, with 210 gainers to 230 losers.