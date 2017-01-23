You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close 0.5 per cent up on Monday

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 17:36
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

15_40668149.1 (40810881) - 08_12_2016 - ASIA-LNG_TRADING.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.5 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 14.4 points to 3,025.48.

The blue-chip index was boosted after a higher close on Wall Street last Friday, the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States.

About 2.12 billion shares worth S$973.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.46 per share.

The most actively traded counter was HLH Group, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.009 with 156.8 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Equation Summit and AA Group. The field was roughly evenly matched, with 210 gainers to 230 losers.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
4 Car registrations jump 52%
5 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening