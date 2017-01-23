Singapore shares close 0.5 per cent up on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks finished 0.5 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 14.4 points to 3,025.48.

The blue-chip index was boosted after a higher close on Wall Street last Friday, the day Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States.

About 2.12 billion shares worth S$973.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.46 per share.

The most actively traded counter was HLH Group, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.009 with 156.8 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Equation Summit and AA Group. The field was roughly evenly matched, with 210 gainers to 230 losers.