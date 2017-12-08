Singapore shares close 1% higher

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse snapped a four-day losing streak with the key Straits Times Index climbing 36.5 points or 1.1 per cent to finish at 3,424.64 on Friday.
Some 1.5 billion shares worth S$1.05 billion were done versus Thursday's 1.6 billion shares worth S$1.1 billion.
Gainers outpaced losers with 238 counters up and 179 counters down.
