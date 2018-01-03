Singapore shares close 1% higher

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
SHARE prices in the Singapore bourse rose with the benchmark Straits Times Index finishing 34 points or nearly one per cent up at 3,464.28 on Wednesday.
Some 2.5 billion shares worth S$1.3 billion were traded versus Tuesday's 1.1 billion shares worth S$1 billion.
Gainers outpaced losers with 253 counters up and 178 counters down.
