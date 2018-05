SINGAPORE shares slipped on Thursday, taking the cue from US markets overnight as Wall Street shrugged off strong Apple earnings and a Federal Reserve decision not to hike interest rates.

The Straits Times Index ended 1.1 per cent lower, down 39.63 points to 3,575.65.

About 2.18 billion shares worth S$1.47 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.67 per share.

Losers outnumbered gainers 285 to 140.