You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares close higher; STI records fifth consecutive rise

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 17:39
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

17_22701630.6 (39766632) - 07_09_2016 - pixmoney.jpg
PHOTO: SPH

THE Straits Times Index advanced for the fifth consecutive trading session on Monday, gaining 18.91 points at 2,981.54, most likely in response to Friday's US jobs report that raised the likelihood that Wall Street would enjoy a decent Monday itself, with hopes that the Dow Jones Industrial Average might close above 20,000 for the first time ever.

That this might be the case was the signal from the futures market where the Dow futures traded in positive territory throughout local trading hours. At 5pm however, it had dipped marginally into the red.

The STI's rise takes its 5-day total to just over 100 points or 3.3 per cent. Overall volume, however, remained weak at 2.1 billion units worth S$881.2 million, versus S$1.14 billion on Friday. There were 265 rises versus 177 falls, excluding warrants.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Diminished in 2016, what lies ahead for Malaysia?
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
4 Singapore GDP surprises with 1.8% full-year growth in 2016
5 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening