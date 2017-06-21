You are here

Singapore shares close lower; STI weighed down by falls in banks, Jardine stocks

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 17:32
WALL Street's new all-time high on Monday failed to lift sentiment here on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) on Tuesday sliding to a 16.76-point loss at 3,230.42 on volume of 2.7 billion units worth S$1.07 billion, compared with S$765 million on Monday.

The STI's fall was in line with movements in the Dow futures, where the contract first rose 25 points but also drifted lower by 5pm. Within the index, losses in Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land and the three banks were the biggest drags. Excluding warrants there were 215 rises versus 214 falls.

