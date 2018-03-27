Singapore shares close up 0.79% on Tuesday

SINGAPORE shares snapped their four-day losing streak on Tuesday, as trade war tensions eased.

The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 26.89 points, or 0.79 per cent, at the close, to 3,439.35.

Across the bourse, 1.23 billion shares worth S$1.24 billion were traded, with gainers beating losers 229 to 161.

Technology and manufacturing stocks started to feel uplift from the industrial production numbers that came out on Monday.

Electronics provider Venture Corporation was among the day's top gainers, putting on S$0.58, or 2.08 per cent, to S$28.43.

All three local banks also finished higher, with DBS up by 1.4 per cent to S$27.59, UOB up by 0.77 per cent to S$27.61 and OCBC up by 1.09 per cent to S$12.94.

But investors wavered on taxi giant ComfortDelGro, one day after the Grab-Uber merger was announced.

The index of the taxi giant dipped by S$0.02, or 0.98 per cent, to S$2.02, with a turnover of 10.81 million shares.