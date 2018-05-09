Singapore shares close up by 0.15% on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares inched higher on Wednesday, hewing to analysts' prediction of range-bound trading.

The Straits Times Index closed up by 5.37 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 3,548.54.

Across the market, 1.69 billion shares worth S$1.28 billion were traded, as gainers closely beat losers by 215 to 205.

ComfortDelGro remained popular, adding S$0.07, or 3.08 per cent, to S$2.34, on 19.56 million shares.

Ezion Holdings was the day's most heavily traded counter, finishing higher by 0.4 Singapore cent, or 3.67 per cent, to S$0.113 with 96.86 million shares changing hands.