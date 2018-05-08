Singapore shares close up by 0.29% on Tuesday

LOCAL equities saw a glimmer of hope on Tuesday, with oil prices up on a potential return to sanctions on Iran.

The Straits Times Index edged up by 10.31 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 3,543.17.

On the bourse, 1.75 billion shares worth S$1.17 billion were moved, although losers narrowly beat gainers 207 to 200.

OCBC Bank lost S$0.09, or 0.68 per cent, to S$13.08, on a volume of 8.25 million shares, after turning in sluggish first-quarter net interest margin growth.

But ComfortDelGro - also a popular counter, with 11.27 million shares changing hands - added S$0.08, or 3.65 per cent, to S$2.27.

Meanwhile, Mermaid Maritime picked up by 0.2 Singapore cent, or 1.47 per cent, to S$0.138.