Singapore shares close week on down note; STI slips 0.38% to 3,259.57

SINGAPORE shares fell on Friday amid light volumes, with the Straits Times Index slipping 0.38 per cent, or 12.59 points, to close at 3,259.57.

Gainers just slightly outnumbered losers 211 to 195. A total of 1.7 billion shares worth S$988.4 million changed hands.

The banks all slipped in anticipation of speeches by key central bankers, with DBS Group Holdings easing 0.2 per cent or five Singapore cents to close at S$20.43. OCBC Bank declined by 0.5 per cent or five Singapore cents to head out at S$10.98, while United Overseas Bank retreated 0.7 per cent or 17 Singapore cents to settle at S$23.59.

Property and investment group Rowsley led the top volumes, gaining 1.7 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to close at 11.8 Singapore cents.