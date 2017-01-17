Singapore shares continue to fall

SINGAPORE shares continued to fall on Tuesday with the Straits Times Index (STI) down 4.59 points or 0.15 per cent to 3,008.53 at 9.21 am.

Some 156.6 million shares worth S$69.5 million changed hands with gainers beating losers 76 to 71.

Singtel, ComfortDelGro and ThaiBev were among the most active stocks at the opening bell.

On Monday, the STI ended 11.95 points or 0.4 per cent lower at 3013.12, taking the year-to-date performance to +4.52 per cent.