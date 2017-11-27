You are here

Singapore shares decline at Monday's open; STI down 1.67 points to 3,440.48

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 9:32 AM
SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Monday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 1.67 points to 3,440.48 as at 9.02am after fits of volatility in markets last week.

Gainers outnumbered losers 73 to 42, after 31.1 million shares worth S$34.3 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, ThaiBev gained 0.5 Singapore cent to 97.5 cents with 3.53 million shares traded. Midas went up 0.7 Singapore cent to 15.5 cents, with 1.67 million shares exchanging hands.

The three local banks were also among companies which retreated the most. DBS fell four Singapore cents to S$24.96; UOB fell four Singapore cents to S$25.96; and OCBC fell two Singapore cents to S$12.03.

