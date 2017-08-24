You are here

Singapore shares ease on Wednesday; STI dips 0.11% to 3,260.05

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 17:27
SINGAPORE blue chips slipped on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) declining 0.11 per cent, or 3.74 points, to close at 3,260.05 as cautious investors pulled back from early gains ahead of end-of-week central bank speeches.

Gainers outnumbered losers 246 to 149, or five stocks up for every three down, with 1.8 billion shares worth S$1 billion traded.

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corp was one of the most active stocks, rising 8.8 per cent, or 19 Singapore cents, to close at S$2.36.

DBS Group Holdings gained 0.1 per cent, or three Singapore cents, to close at S$20.57.

