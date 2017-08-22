Singapore shares end 5-day slide; STI gains 0.52% to 3,263.79

SINGAPORE shares ended a five-day decline on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) climbing 0.52 per cent, or 16.8 points, to close at 3,263.79.

Gainers outnumbered losers 253 to 165, or about three up for every two down. A total of 1.9 billion shares worth S$948.5 million changed hands.

Among the index stocks, Singapore Telecommunications gained 0.3 per cent, or one Singapore cent, to head out at S$3.75. DBS Group Holdings rose 0.2 per cent, or five Singapore cents, for a S$20.54 close.

A smattering of small-cap names led the volumes table. Water treatment specialist Moya Holdings Asia rose 8.4 per cent, or 0.9 Singapore cents, to 11.6 Singapore cents, while film production company Spackman Entertainment Group rose 13.1 per cent, or 1.4 Singapore cents, to close at 12.1 Singapore cents.