Singapore shares end session up 14.71 points, led by banking stocks rally

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 17:24
by
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

SingSph0606.jpg
PHOTO: SPH

SINGAPORE shares ended Tuesday's session higher at 2,885.76, up 14.71 points or 0.51 per cent, led by the rally of index movers DBS, OCBC and UOB.

As is the usual holiday lull, trading was thin with turnover at 601.1 million units valued at S$363.5 million, while gainers beat losers 188 to 174.

