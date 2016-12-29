You are here
Singapore shares end session up 14.71 points, led by banking stocks rally
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 17:24
SINGAPORE shares ended Tuesday's session higher at 2,885.76, up 14.71 points or 0.51 per cent, led by the rally of index movers DBS, OCBC and UOB.
As is the usual holiday lull, trading was thin with turnover at 601.1 million units valued at S$363.5 million, while gainers beat losers 188 to 174.
