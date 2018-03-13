Singapore shares enter afternoon session higher on Monday; STI at 3,539.61, up 1.6% on day

SINGAPORE shares enter afternoon session 1.6 per cent higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 54.04 points to 3,539.61 as at 1.02pm.

About 847 million shares worth S$662 million in total changed hands gainers outnumbered losers 259 to 114.

The most actively traded stock was Allied Technologies, which rose S$0.003 to S$0.065 with 96.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Genting Singapore and Lion Gold Corp.

Active index stocks included DBS, up S$0.14 or 0.5 per cent at S$28.23; and Singtel shares trading up S$0.02 or 0.6 per cent at S$3.35.