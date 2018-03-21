You are here
Singapore shares enter afternoon session higher on Wednesday; STI at 3,521.5, up 0.2% on day
SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.2 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index up 8.19 points to 3,521.5 as at 1.02pm.
About 610 million shares worth S$388 million in total changed hands gainers outnumbered losers 203 to 145.
The most actively traded stock was IPCO International, which traded at S$0.003 with 17 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included Noble Group and Golden Agri-Resources.
Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.1 or 0.4 per cent at S$27.97; and UOB shares trading down S$0.06 or 0.2 per cent at S$28.04.