You are here
Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Wednesday; STI at 3,537.22, down 0.5% on day
SINGAPORE shares entered the afternoon session 0.5 per cent lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 16.51 points to 3,537.22 as at 1.03pm.
About 825 million shares worth S$607 million in total changed hands as losers outnumbered gainers 209 to 126.
The most actively traded stock was JEP Holdings, which traded at S$0.077 with 72.5 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included Allied Technologies and Genting Singapore.
Active index stocks included DBS, up S$0.33 or 1.1 per cent at S$29.07; and UOB shares trading up S$0.22 or 0.8 per cent at S$28.99.