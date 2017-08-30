Singapore shares finish higher as North Korean tensions ease

THE Straits Times Index on Wednesday rebounded 15.92 points to 3,265.26 as tensions surrounding North Korea's Monday missile test eased - the Hang Seng surged 1.2 per cent, the Dow futures rose 30 points and Europe opened in the black across the board.

The rebound was largely because of Wall Street's Tuesday rise, which was unexpected as the Dow futures had earlier signalled a steep fall.

Turnover improved to 1.9 billion units worth S$1.02 billion, the first time this week that the S$1 billion mark was surpassed. The broad market followed the index, recording 242 rises versus 186 falls, excluding warrants.