Singapore shares finish higher in low volume; Jardine stocks main index gainers

IN contrast to 12 months ago when a crashing China market brought the sellers out in force, the Straits Times Index (STI) kicked off 2017 on a more positive note, trading within a narrow band before a 120-point rise in the Dow futures and jumps in the Jardine group enabled it to rise 18.21 points to 2,898.97.

Turnover however, was a weak 1.8 billion units worth S$798 million, though this was in line with the S$852 million done on the first day of 2016 when the STI plunged 1.6 per cent. This time, trading was a lot more sedate albeit firm, with the broad market recording 242 rises versus 158 falls excluding warrants.