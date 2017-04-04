Singapore shares finish lower; HK closure means thin volume

WITH Hong Kong closed for the Ching Ming festival, trading here on Tuesday was quiet ahead of US President Donald Trump's meeting with China's Xi Jinping on Friday.

The Straits Times Index traded within a narrow band before finishing with an 8.45-point loss at 3,179.06. Turnover at 1.8 billion units worth S$882 million was low compared to Monday's S$1.2 billion and Friday's S$1.6 billion, though it was within expectations given Hong Kong's closure. Excluding warrants there were 250 rises versus 194 falls.