You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares finish lower; HK closure means thin volume

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 17:31
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

41922845 - 16_03_2017 - SINGAPORE-SGX_.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

WITH Hong Kong closed for the Ching Ming festival, trading here on Tuesday was quiet ahead of US President Donald Trump's meeting with China's Xi Jinping on Friday.

The Straits Times Index traded within a narrow band before finishing with an 8.45-point loss at 3,179.06. Turnover at 1.8 billion units worth S$882 million was low compared to Monday's S$1.2 billion and Friday's S$1.6 billion, though it was within expectations given Hong Kong's closure. Excluding warrants there were 250 rises versus 194 falls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening