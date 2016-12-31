Singapore shares finish the year weaker

A QUIET week ended on Friday with the Straits Times Index (STI) first rising close to 2,900 but eventually settling back at 2,880.76 for a net loss of 8.39 points on the day and a loss of 1.97 points or 0.07 per cent for the year.

For the week the index managed to add about nine points or 0.3 per cent. Volume throughout the week was low at between S$500-600 million between Tuesday and Thursday, though it did spike up to 1.4 billion units worth S$820.1 million on Friday. The advance-decline score excluding warrants was 243-169.

Traders who were hoping for a final-day window-dressing push on the STI were left disappointed, possibly victims of "buy in anticipation, sell on the day" as the index had risen on Tuesday and Wednesday.