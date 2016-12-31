You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares finish the year weaker

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 17:31
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

SingSph0606.jpg
PHOTO: SPH

A QUIET week ended on Friday with the Straits Times Index (STI) first rising close to 2,900 but eventually settling back at 2,880.76 for a net loss of 8.39 points on the day and a loss of 1.97 points or 0.07 per cent for the year.

For the week the index managed to add about nine points or 0.3 per cent. Volume throughout the week was low at between S$500-600 million between Tuesday and Thursday, though it did spike up to 1.4 billion units worth S$820.1 million on Friday. The advance-decline score excluding warrants was 243-169.

Traders who were hoping for a final-day window-dressing push on the STI were left disappointed, possibly victims of "buy in anticipation, sell on the day" as the index had risen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening