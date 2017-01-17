Singapore shares finish weaker after fall in Dow futures

A 50-point loss in the Dow futures contract that indicated Wall Street might struggle to make gains on Monday led to selling here with the the Straits Times Index finishing 11.95 points lower at 3,013.12 in thin volume of 2.8 billion units worth S$818 million.

Excluding warrants there were 162 rises versus 277 falls. Unit volume was boosted by almost 900 million shares done in LionGold. The stock closed unchanged at S$0.001.

Despite the index's loss it did manage to rebound off its intraday low of 2,999, suggesting that worries over Wall St may have been slightly exaggerated.