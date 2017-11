SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index adding 0.19 per cent or 6.64 points to 3,430.02 as at 9am.

Gainers outnumbered losers 53 to 41, after 31.5 million shares worth S$48.6 million changed hands.

Active stocks as at 9.02am include Forise International, which rose by 27.3 per cent to S$0.014; and QT Vascular, which was trading unchanged at S$0.014.