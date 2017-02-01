You are here

Singapore shares gain 21 points on Wednesday

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 17:30
by
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

WITH a more than 30-point rise in the Dow futures on late Wednesday afternoon, market sentiments turned bullish and most regional bourses rebounded into positive territory.

Snapping out of the rough start to the week, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) on Wednesday ended the day 20.69 points or 0.68 per cent higher at 3,067.49.

Banking stocks OCBC and UOB, Jardine Matheson, Singtel and CapitaLand helped the index gain about 10 points.

Turnover amounted to 1.9 billion units worth some S$1.2 billion, comparable to the S$1.1 billion daily average in December. Excluding warrants, gains were broad-based with 270 gainers to 164 losers.

