Singapore shares higher at Tues break; STI up 1% to 3,421.93

Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 12:15 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

SINGAPORE shares entered Tuesday's mid-day break in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index up 1.04 per cent, or 35.34 points, to an indicated 3,421.93 as at 12.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 180 to 168, after 1.14 billion shares worth S$574.9 million had changed hands.

The most active stock was Allied Tech, which lost 5.3 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to 7.2 Singapore cents.

Other active stocks included Hoe Leong, up 35.3 per cent or 1.2 Singapore cents to S$0.046; and Chinese Global, up 36.4 per cent or 0.4 Singapore cent to S$0.015.

