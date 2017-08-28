Singapore shares open 0.1% down on Monday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 4.81 points to 3,254.76 as at 9.01am.

About 30.1 million shares worth S$36.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.22 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which fell S$0.005 to S$1.185 with 1.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yuuzoo and Sing Tel.

Gainers outnumbered losers 67 to 45.