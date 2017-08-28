Singapore shares open 0.1% down on Monday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 4.81 points to 3,254.76 as at 9.01am.
About 30.1 million shares worth S$36.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.22 per share.
The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which fell S$0.005 to S$1.185 with 1.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yuuzoo and Sing Tel.
Gainers outnumbered losers 67 to 45.
