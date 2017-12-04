You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open 0.1% down on Monday

Mon, Dec 04, 2017 - 9:16 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent lower on Monday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 3.68 points to 3,445.86 as at 9.03am.

About 47.6 million shares worth S$65.5 million in total changed hands, working out to an average unit price of S$1.38 per share.

The most actively traded counter was ThaiBev, which was flat at S$0.960 with 4.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech and CWX Global.

The field was roughly evenly matched, with 58 gainers to 56 losers.

US stocks finished Friday on a tumultuous note, tumbling after a former top aide to President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and then bouncing back as a massive tax cut passed the US Senate.

Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday after three days of gains as cautious investors watched developments in the FBI probe into alleged Russian meddling in the US election. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.01 per cent, or 2.94 points, reported AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_RCCOL4_3204905.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Despite Flynn's plea, jobs data and tax accord can lift stocks

BP_sixcap_041217_1.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

Police reports filed against fintech company

Most Read

1 Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
2 Bitcoin goes ballistic
3 Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
4 Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility
5 Allgreen scoops up 2 Singapore land parcels after 6-year hiatus
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171204_UWHUB4_3204645.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik

BT_20171204_JLBITCOIN30_3204651.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

When bitcoin meets conservative, relatively speaking

BP_Steven Mnuchin_041217_2.jpg
Dec 4, 2017
Government & Economy

Sweeping US tax reform package draws mixed reactions

Dec 4, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: AsiaPhos, Natural Cool, Vard Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening