Singapore shares open 0.1% up on Wednesday

Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:21
by
ST PHOTO

SINGAPORE stocks opened a marginal 0.1 per cent higher on Wednesday amid risk-off sentiment spurred by concerns over potential isolationism in United States trade policy.

The blue-chip Straits Times Index rose 3.24 points to 3,050.04 as at 9.03am with about 74.7 million shares worth S$116.5 million in total changing hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.56 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Equation Summit, which was flat at S$0.026 with 6.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included GSS Energy and Alliance Mineral.

Gainers outnumbered losers 66 to 51, or about nine up for every seven down.

