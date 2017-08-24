Singapore shares open 0.2% up on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.2 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 6.39 points to 3,266.44 as at 9.01am. This came despite US stocks retreating overnight after US President Donald Trump suggested he could shut down the US government if Congress did not fund a border wall with Mexico.

On the Singapore bourse, about 52.2 million shares worth S$59.9 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.15 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Rowsley, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.122 with 14.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Sun Moon Food and Disa.

Gainers outnumbered losers 72 to 43.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix fell 0.1 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.2 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index was down 0.3 per cent. Additionally, Hong Kong reopens after Wednesday's trading session was cancelled as Typhoon Hato slammed into the city, Bloomberg reported.