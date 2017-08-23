Singapore shares open 0.2% up on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.2 per cent higher on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 7.94 points to 3,271.73 as at 9.01am. This comes on the back of US stocks ending higher overnight, with each of the three major indices posting their best one-day percentage gains in over a week, as lawmakers' comments on tax reform boosted investor optimism.

On the Singapore bourse, about 63.1 million shares worth S$50.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.80 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Golden Agri-Resources, which was flat at S$0.375 with 7.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included China Med International and ComfortDelGro.

Gainers outnumbered losers 94 to 30.