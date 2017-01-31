You are here

Singapore shares open 0.3% down on Tuesday

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 09:16
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

AFTER a long weekend, Singapore stocks opened 0.3 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index losing 10.5 points to 3,054.35 as at 9.03 am.

The blue-chip index was dented after the United States imposed a controversial travel ban that raised concerns over possible harm to its economy.

About 120.4 million shares worth S$150.4 million in total changed hands in the first few minutes, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.25 per share.

The most actively traded counter was LionGold, which was flat at S$0.001 with 28.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included OLS Enterprise and Equation Summit.

Losers outnumbered gainers 82 to 52, or about eight down for every five up.

