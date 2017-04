SINGAPORE stocks rose slightly on Friday morning as the US indicated overnight that tax reforms were gathering pace.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was up by 9.15 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 3,147.03 as at 9.01am.

Some 53.4 million shares worth S$62.6 million changed hands. Gainers beat losers 101 to 32.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a tax reform will be ready by year's end, according to wire reports.