Singapore shares open 0.3% up on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.3 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index edging up 9.47 points to 3,241.94 as at 9am.

This comes on the back of US stocks rebounding overnight, thanks to a rally in energy stocks and US President Donald Trump's support for a three-month extension to the debt limit.

On the Singapore bourse, about 37.1 million shares worth S$79.3 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.14 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Accrelist, which was flat at S$0.006 with three million shares changing hands. Other actives included Global Logistic Properties and MDR.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 29.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix index rose 0.6 per cent as of 9.18am Tokyo time, while South Korea's Kospi index was up 0.6 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.4 per cent, Bloomberg reported.