You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open 0.4% up on Friday

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 9:23 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.4 per cent higher on Friday, in line with US stocks overnight, with the Straits Times Index moving up 13.62 points to 3,447.16 as at 9.12am.

About 125.6 million shares worth S$280.6 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.23 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Singtel, which rose S$0.02 to S$3.75 with eight million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech and No Signboard, which debuted on the Singapore Exchange on Nov 30.

Gainers outnumbered losers 105 to 61, or about seven up for every four down.

In US markets, the S&P closed at a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday as investors gained confidence that the Republican party's push for a US tax overhaul would succeed, Reuters reported.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
4 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
5 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171201_ANGSGX_3202241.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims to strike a balance in review of dual-class shares

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BP_Creditcard_011217_11.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit card curbs rein in borrowing binge

Dec 1, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: BRC Asia, Manulife US Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, Healthway Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening