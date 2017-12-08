Singapore shares open 0.4% up on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.4 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 13.06 points to 3,401.2 as at 9.02am.

About 53.2 million shares worth S$79.7 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.50 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Thai Bev, which was flat at S$0.95 with 10.7 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yoma Strategic and CSC.

Gainers outnumbered losers 71 to 37, or about two up for every one down.